You Ask. We Answer: Breakthrough COVID-19 cases

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or send a text to 860-527-6161.

HARTFORD, Conn. — With many Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, questions remain about breakthrough cases of the virus.

Rick asked, “If a person is fully vaccinated, can they still get COVID, and if so can they still be contagious to others?”

“Yes. If a person is vaccinated, they can still get COVID. In fact, in the State of Connecticut, the initial data that we looked at, was looking at almost 1.6 million individuals vaccinated and we had 242 cases,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford Healthcare. “With those 242 cases, only 11 of those individuals were admitted into a healthcare setting.”

He added three people passed away from the virus.

