You ask. We Answer. | Dealing with VAMs issues

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email to SHARE61@FOX61.COM, or text your question to 860-527-6161

CONNECTICUT, USA — A lot of people are still struggling to get appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, and having problems specifically with the VAMS system.

Question from Gerard from Southbury: "I registered to get a vaccine appointment and got a confirmation number. The e-mail said I had successfully submitted my information with VAMS and can make a vaccine appointment once I receive notification that I am ready to schedule. The e-mail also said that once I'm eligible, I will receive an e-mail to complete my registration and schedule an appointment. I still have not heard from VAMS or DPH. Does that mean that I cannot get a vaccine shot? Why haven't I heard from anybody?"

Answer: We went to the CT Department of Public Health to get Gerard some help.

Turns out the DPH already had him in the system. The DPH said, “His enrollment submission was uploaded on 3/2 and came back as 'e-mail already exists in VAMS.' Someone other than the VAMS team must have uploaded his information to VAMS previously. Someone from the VAMS team will be calling him to help him schedule an appointment."

So Gerard should be getting a call directly from VAMS shortly.

DPH also wanted anyone who may be in a similar situation to Gerard to check spam and junk folders for messages and information.

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email to SHARE61@FOX61.COM, or text your question to 860-527-6161

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.