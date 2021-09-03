You Ask. We Answer. | Do you have to wear a mask after you get the vaccine?

Can you talk to me about the new CDC guidance for vaccinated people?

HARTFORD, Conn. — As more people get fully vaccinated there are more questions about what you can and can’t do after.

Carrie asked us about the new CDC guidance. Carrie asked, "Is it safe to not wear a mask, social distance, or quarantine for 14 days even if I did get the vaccine? Can you talk to me about the new CDC guidance for vaccinated people?"

Dr. Syed Hussain from Trinity Health said you still have to mask up, remain socially distant and practice public health safety. “There are two circumstances where fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks, and that is if you are with others that are fully vaccinated and it has been two weeks since the last vaccination, or if you are with other family members at low risk; like if you are visiting your children and or grandchildren,” Syed says.

It's important to note that if you have received the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccination you are considered fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks after that vaccination.

You are considered fully vaccinated if you have received both of the the Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations and it has been two weeks since the second dose was administered.

