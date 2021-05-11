You ask. We Answer. | Does it matter if which arm gets the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

If you have a question for us about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As people go to get their second COVID-19 shots, they have questions.

Question: Alan from East Hampton texted FOX61, writing, “I heard that the COVID-19 vaccine needs to get injected into muscle cells to work. I got injected in my left shoulder on my first shot. Should I get my second shot in the same shoulder? Or it doesn't matter.”

Answer: “It does need to go into muscle tissue for absorption and better utility and efficacy. It doesn’t really make a difference if it’s left or right, and if the first one is on the left or the right. Systemically it gets distributed pretty well through muscle,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford Healthcare.

