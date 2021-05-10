You ask. We answer. | Will there be a COVID-19 booster shot? If so, when?

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two questions were texted to FOX61 about the need for COVID-19 booster shots.

Question: One person wrote, “I heard that we will need a booster shot 6 months after our second COVID vaccine shot. That would be July for me. Will a booster be available by then?”

Question: Another wrote, “A question for You Ask We Answer, if/when will a booster shot will be needed? I.E. 9 months, a year. Will you need to get the same vaccine maker that you previously had?”

Answer: “What we do know right now is based on the communication from Pfizer and Moderna and watching the epidemiology, there’s a chance we might indeed need booster shots and it seems like it’s going to be at least after a year, so I’ll make some corrections there. In fact, the six month study of the Pfizer vaccine, individuals that got the Pfizer vaccine show sustained antibodies. And would it be the same manufacturer? Most likely that would be the recommendation,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford Healthcare.

