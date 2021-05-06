You Ask. We Answer. | How many fully vaccinated people are getting COVID-19?

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email to SHARE61@FOX61.COM

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many of you still have questions about the vaccine, so we are continuing to work to get you answers.

Ann asked us a question on Facebook. She wants to know: How many fully vaccinated people are getting COVID-19?

We went to Dr. Syed Hussain from Trinity Health for some help answering that question.

Dr. Hussain said, “From a CDC perspective, as of April 20th, there were 87 million individuals in this country that have been fully vaccinated. Out of those 87 million, there were a little over 7,000 breakthrough infections. Out of those roughly 7,000 individuals that had breakthrough infections, less than 500 were hospitalized. So the numbers speak for themselves they’re very low.”

"A breakthrough infection is a COVID-19 infection that may be symptomatic or asymptomatic, 14 days or more after the vaccine series has been completed."

Dr. Hussain added: “Now what we do know from the data is and we know this from the studies and clinical trials these vaccines while very, very effective they are not 100% effective, and that’s why it’s important when you’re in crowded situations when your indoors that you combine both getting vaccinated with adhering to public health measures.”

