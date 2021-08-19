You ask. We Answer | Will kids be napping at school with their masks on?

As we wait for additional guidance from the State, Marisol wrote to FOX61 and said, “I know that my kids are going back to full-day and that requires a one-hour nap for my preschooler. Will the kids be sleeping with masks on?”

FOX61 went to the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood for an answer. On its website, it says children age 3 and older need to wear masks while at child care programs and camps. However, it also says that children will be able to take their masks off indoors when they eat or nap, as long as they are spaced far apart, at least six feet whenever possible. The office says children can remove their masks for outdoor activities and individual programs may have other scheduled mask breaks.