You ask. We answer. | Will masks become commonplace

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut will be looking at its mask mandate as business restrictions are lifted in May.

Question: April wrote to FOX61, “I read online that masks, like seat belts, will become a permanent thing for all of us. Is that true? I don't see people accepting that.”

“I don’t think it’s true. I think that we’re getting back to a more normal space. So if you think about where we were last year this time to where we are now, we’re in a much better place. We have more understanding of the signs of this. We saw the study that’s coming out of Mass that challenges three feet versus the six feet rule and with great efficacy, so we’re making significant strides and progress,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention with Hartford Healthcare.

Grant also says we have to appreciate what the masks have done when it comes to lowering the spread of respiratory diseases. He says there may be times in the future when a healthcare provider recommends a patient wear a mask when it’s appropriate.

