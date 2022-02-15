Health officials investigate influx of drug overdoses in New London County

There were six fatal overdoses and 26 non-fatal that occurred between Saturday and Monday, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Connecticut health officials are investigating a slew of fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses that were reported in New London County over the past few days.

There were six fatal overdoses and 26 non-fatal that occurred between Saturday and Monday, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) said in a public health advisory on Tuesday.

There were four fatal overdoses in Norwich, one in New London and one in Griswold. Four of the suspected fatal drug overdoses might be due to illicit opioids, and the two others have indications of cocaine and crack-involved overdoses, DPH said. An official toxicology report will be available in the next four to six weeks.

Around 22 non-fatal overdoses were reported in Norwich and four in New London, with many of the cases involving residents of Griswold, Lisbon, Stonington, and Waterford.

DPH and local health officials are working to gather more details.

