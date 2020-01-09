Helping kids have healthy eating habits

Dietitians say children should get three meals a day and two to three snacks.

HARTFORD, Conn — As we start a new school year, parents are being mindful of what they’re packing in those school lunches. But feeding children healthy meals and snacks, isn’t always easy.

“Eating properly affects how we feel. it affects our mood it affects our brain, so if we're not fueling our bodies then we're not going to be able to function properly,” said Katherine Shary, a registered and licensed dietitian with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life.

Dietitians say children should get three meals a day and two to three snacks. Those snacks should have two food groups. Some examples given: yogurt and a side of crackers, hummus with veggies or pita, a cheese stick with fruit or a slice of bread with peanut butter and banana slices. Parents can also plan to use different food groups at lunch.

“Bean and cheese veggie quesadillas and they taste great cold or warmed up, turkey and cheese roll-ups. Grab some tortillas, turkey and cheese and add an apple on the side. We have a well-rounded meal that contains some fruit, some protein and some whole grain," said Shary.

Planning ahead can also make life a little easier for mom and dad.

“Wash and prep some berries, cucumbers, bell peppers the day before so you can add those to meals, add those to snacks throughout the day,” said Shary.