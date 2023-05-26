Mystic Seaport Museum enters summer mode

“Mystic Seaport Express” links visitors from the historic museum to bustling downtown Mystic.

Example video title will go here for this video

MYSTIC, Conn. — “Welcome to Summer”, that’s the sentiment at the Mystic Seaport Museum. When Memorial Day arrives, the museum goes into full summer mode and, this year, they have set sail on a new venture to connect visitors to Downtown Mystic called the “Mystic Seaport Express”.

The Mystic Seaport Express is a 17-passenger boat that will ferry guests from the drawbridge area in downtown Mystic to the Mystic Seaport Museum grounds.

Chris Gasiorek, the senior vice president of watercraft and operations at the Mystic Seaport Museum was the captain on the first day of trips for the Mystic Seaport Express. It’s a quick trip from the museum to downtown – only around 15 minutes.

"Its great, it will take 17 passengers -- it lets us take a few family groups or private charters," Gasiorek said.

Shannon McKenzie the vice president of museum operations at the Mystic Seaport Museum added that the boat cruise to downtown (or back to the museum) is now included in the price of admission.

“Visitors can be downtown on board the boat, enjoy a lovely river cruise and also visit the Mystic Seaport Museum as part of the deal,” said McKenzie.

With so many activities now open at the Seaport Museum, Gasiorek said, “we have so much… it’s going to be a great busy summer.”

To learn more about the summer activities at the Mystic Seaport Museum click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.