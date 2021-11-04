x
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in West Haven crash

Crash happened just over New Haven town line
Credit: FOX61

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a head on crash Saturday night. 

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Rt. 34 and Central Avenue, just over the New Haven Line. 

Rick Fontana, with NHFD said the New Haven Fire Department Engine 9 responded to assist. There was one fatality and one person was transported to the hospital in extreme critical condition. Extrication was required.

Around the same time, emergency crews responded to a separate crash on Harbor Close, about a mile away.  One person was injured after the vehicle they were driving rolled over. 

No identities in either crash were released. 