1 killed, 1 seriously injured in West Haven crash

Crash happened just over New Haven town line

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a head on crash Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Rt. 34 and Central Avenue, just over the New Haven Line.

Rick Fontana, with NHFD said the New Haven Fire Department Engine 9 responded to assist. There was one fatality and one person was transported to the hospital in extreme critical condition. Extrication was required.

Around the same time, emergency crews responded to a separate crash on Harbor Close, about a mile away. One person was injured after the vehicle they were driving rolled over.