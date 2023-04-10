2 injured in Danbury plane crash, officials investigate

DANBURY, Conn. — Officials are investigating after two people were injured in a plane crash in Danbury on Monday evening.
The Federal Aviation Administration says that at around 5:45 p.m., a single-engine Cessna 152 crashed in the area of Southern Boulevard, near Danbury Municipal Airport.
The Danbury Fire Department confirmed that two people were in the plane; both were taken to Danbury Hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.
Officials said the plane hit a fence and a shed but no ground injuries were reported.
