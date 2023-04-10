x
2 injured in Danbury plane crash, officials investigate

Two people in the small plane were taken to Danbury Hospital; their conditions are unknown at this time.
Credit: News12 CT
Small plane crashes in Danbury; News12 CT

DANBURY, Conn. — Officials are investigating after two people were injured in a plane crash in Danbury on Monday evening. 

The Federal Aviation Administration says that at around 5:45 p.m., a single-engine Cessna 152 crashed in the area of Southern Boulevard, near Danbury Municipal Airport. 

The Danbury Fire Department confirmed that two people were in the plane; both were taken to Danbury Hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

Officials said the plane hit a fence and a shed but no ground injuries were reported. 

