2 injured in Danbury plane crash, officials investigate

Two people in the small plane were taken to Danbury Hospital; their conditions are unknown at this time.

DANBURY, Conn. — Officials are investigating after two people were injured in a plane crash in Danbury on Monday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that at around 5:45 p.m., a single-engine Cessna 152 crashed in the area of Southern Boulevard, near Danbury Municipal Airport.

The Danbury Fire Department confirmed that two people were in the plane; both were taken to Danbury Hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

Officials said the plane hit a fence and a shed but no ground injuries were reported.

