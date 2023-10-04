'Know the Zone': CT DOT launches pilot for speed enforcement cameras in work zones

The DOT has outfitted three SUV's with cameras and radar

WATERBURY, Conn. — Starting now, cars in Connecticut could be caught on camera while speeding through work zones on state highways. It's all part of a pilot program called 'Know The Zone', run by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

"It's about saving lives and changing behaviors," said Kafi Rouse, Director of Communications for CTDOT.

After a state law was passed in 2021, CT DOT has been working with legislators, lawmakers, and more to come up with this program. It's only in its pilot stage right now, which will run through the end of this year. But, how does it work?

Rouse said the state has outfitted three white SUV's with cameras and radar capability. They will be placed at no more than three locations at any one point in time throughout Connecticut. They will be placed in designated work zones, which have been listed for the public ahead of time on CTDOT'S website. The idea is to catch people while speeding through construction zones to keep the workers safe.

"If they are going 15 miles per hour above the posted speed limit, then, the cameras will take a photo of the car," Rouse said.

Those photos will be of the front and back license plates. The camera is not meant to capture people's faces in the car. If it does, Rouse said they will be blurred out. The owner of the car would then face either a fine or a warning.

For the first offense, drivers will get a warning. The second time, they'll get a $75 fine. Every time afterward, they'll be hit with a $150 fine.

"Motorists are driving at excessive speeds through construction zones, and that part has to stop," Rouse said.

CTDOT reports that in the last four years, there have been 3,674 crashes in work zones, ending in 13 deaths, and 37 serious injuries.

"Whether you see a speed safety camera or not, please slow down," Rouse said.

All work zones with cameras will be marked with a sign that says: "Speed Limit Photo Enforced."

For Monday's launch of the program, the speed safety cameras are being placed in three locations (as listed on CTDOT's website):

Newtown (Project 0096-0201) I-84 Eastbound – Rochambeau Bridge Over Housatonic River (Monday – Friday, 7 AM – 4 PM)

(Project 0096-0201) I-84 Eastbound – Rochambeau Bridge Over Housatonic River (Monday – Friday, 7 AM – 4 PM) Norwalk / Westport (Project 0102-0295) I-95 Northbound or Southbound – Safety improvements at Night (Monday – Thursday [Southbound 8 PM – 5 AM] [Northbound 9 PM – 6 AM])

(Project 0102-0295) I-95 Northbound or Southbound – Safety improvements at Night (Monday – Thursday [Southbound 8 PM – 5 AM] [Northbound 9 PM – 6 AM]) Waterbury (Contract 0151-0326, Project 0151-0313) I-84 Westbound – Mixmaster at Night (Monday – Friday 9 PM – 6 AM)

After CTDOT collected its data throughout the year, it will present the facts to the state legislature.

"Unfortunately, on a regular basis, our members are getting hit," said Carl Chisem, President of CT Employees Union Independent.

Chisem represents 1,500 CTDOT workers in his union. They were all part of the conversation to get the pilot program up and running.

"Tickets and stuff like that, that's second hand. I want to be able to see my responsibility to make sure that our members come home safe every night to come home to their families," Chisem said.

