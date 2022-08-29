2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police

The other people in the group, including protesters and bystanders, did not interfere in the eviction order.

NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order.

Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court. A group of 15 to 20 people, many of whom were from out of state, were reportedly protesting the eviction, along with trespassing and obstructing.

When police arrived at the scene, they told the group that they were trespassing and to leave.

While most people in the group left the area and continued to protest in the street, officers were confronted by the man being evicted, who has been identified as Andrew Pritchard, 59.

Police said that Pritchard ignored several warnings to leave and was arrested after resisting the officers.

Roberto Porzio, 48, from Westport, also ignored warnings from police to leave the area and began approaching with an axe in his hand. Porzio refused to stay put and drop his axe, despite an officer drawing a taser and was placed in custody.

Norwalk police said that there were no reported injuries in this incident.

Pritchard has been charged with criminal trespass first degree and interfering with an officer and is held on a $10,000 bond. Porzio is charged with interfering with an officer and is held on a $20,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on September 12.

Sean Humphrey is an Assignment Editor at FOX61 News. He can be reached at shumphrey@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.