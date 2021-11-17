2022 Connecticut Kid Governor announced, finalists to be part of Cabinet

HARTFORD, Conn — Congratulations are in order for Connecticut's 2022 Kid Governor.
5th grader Makhi Ettienne-Modeste was elected by his peers to serve as the 2022 Kid Governor. The announcement was made Wednesday.
The 10-year-old attends JFK Elementary School in Windsor. He ran on a platform of preventing animal cruelty.
Gov. Ned Lamont congratulated Ettienne-Modeste on social media and even extended an invitation for him to visit the state Capitol in Hartford.
The six finalists that ran against Ettienne-Modeste for Kid Governor are now part of his Cabinet. They will meet throughout 2022 to advise Ettienne-Modeste throughout his term and collaborate on accomplishing their platforms.
