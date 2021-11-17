x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2022 Connecticut Kid Governor announced, finalists to be part of Cabinet

5th grader Makhi Ettienne-Modeste was elected by his peers to serve as the 2022 Kid Governor.

HARTFORD, Conn — Congratulations are in order for Connecticut's 2022 Kid Governor.

5th grader Makhi Ettienne-Modeste was elected by his peers to serve as the 2022 Kid Governor. The announcement was made Wednesday.

The 10-year-old attends JFK Elementary School in Windsor. He ran on a platform of preventing animal cruelty.

RELATED: A touch of Hollywood in downtown Hartford | Camera rolls on Willie Pep film

Gov. Ned Lamont congratulated Ettienne-Modeste on social media and even extended an invitation for him to visit the state Capitol in Hartford.

The six finalists that ran against Ettienne-Modeste for Kid Governor are now part of his Cabinet. They will meet throughout 2022 to advise Ettienne-Modeste throughout his term and collaborate on accomplishing their platforms.

RELATED: Fall fun with CT Bucket List

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

2022 Connecticut Kid Governor announced, finalists to be part of Cabinet