22-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. — A 22-year-old has died in Shelton after traveling across the left lane and crashing into a tree on Sunday, according to police.

At around 5:32 a.m. the driver, Daniel Gillespy, was traveling on the right lane of two on Route 8 northbound a mile south of Exit 12. It is not yet known why the car went off-road, police said.

Police said that due to the crash, Gillespy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation. If you have may have witnessed or have any information pertinent to this investigation please contact Trooper McCue #792 at CSP Troop I. (203) 393-4200 or Daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

