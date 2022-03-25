20-year-old man injured after shooting in Waterbury, police say

The victim was identified as a 20-year-old male

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating after a man was admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds Friday.

At around 5:08 p.m., St. Mary's Hospital staff notified police that a victim with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at the emergency room, police said.

Officers responded to the hospital and then they identified the victim as a 20-year-old male.

He is considered to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Upon investigation, police determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of Walnut Street. This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

This is a developing story.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



