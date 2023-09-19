Over 40% of households in New Haven struggle to meet basic needs: United Way report

According to ALICE, for a family of four with an infant and a preschooler, the annual ALICE household budget to cover basic needs in New Haven was $110,172 in 2021.

CONNORSVILLE, New Haven — New Haven has the highest number of families struggling to make ends meet at 42%. During the pandemic, families in Connecticut struggling to make ends meet grew to 39%, an 11% increase, according to a report by the United Way of Greater New Haven and research partner ALICE.

The families defined by ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) are considered to earn above the federal poverty level but do not make enough to survive in the modern economy.

According to ALICE, for a family of four with an infant and a preschooler, the annual ALICE household budget to cover basic needs in New Haven was $110,172 in 2021. Even with temporary pandemic support in 2021, a family of four working two full-time jobs as a retail salesperson and cashier fell short by $27,682.

According to ALICE Essential’s Index, which tracks the rising cost of essentials, including housing, child care, food, health care, transportation, and a smartphone plan, adjusting it from 2021 to today yields a projected 18.2% inflation rate.

In 2021, Black and Hispanic households, young households, and single-parent households had the highest rates below the ALICE Threshold, according to the ALICE report.

“Our community can’t truly thrive if we are leaving 42% of households behind,” said Jennifer Heath, CEO of United Way of Greater New Haven, in a statement. “A healthy community means that everyone has the resources to meet their basic needs.”

