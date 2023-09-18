State leaders call for investigation into possible Primary Day misconduct

The Secretary of the State’s office wants the public to know that they have no authority to investigate improper election actions.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — State leaders are calling for action after The John Gomes for Mayor campaign released a surveillance video on social media that allegedly shows a city worker making 7 separate drops into the absentee ballot box outside Bridgeport’s Government center.

“The public is correctly concerned and outraged, and I am here today to let everyone know that our office takes the security of our elections seriously,” said Secretary of the State, Stephanie Thomas.

Mayoral candidate, John Gomes is accusing incumbent mayor Joe Ganim and some of his supporters of “stealing the election,” when he lost to Ganim by around 250 votes in the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday. Gomes had been in the lead until absentee ballots were tallied.

“Imagine what else has been happening that we have not seen,” said Gomes.

The Secretary of the State’s office wants the public to know that they have no authority to investigate improper election actions.

“That authority rests with the State Elections Enforcement Commission or SEEC as it’s known,” said Thomas.

They want SEEC to do so.

“I urge SEEC to do everything in its power to move swiftly in this investigation,” said Thomas.

Governor Ned Lamont is also calling for a deeper investigation.

“I want to go after this aggressively. I want to leave no stone unturned. I want to make sure investigators move and move quickly and if courts will be involved as early as tomorrow, I want them to make a quick decision,” said Lamont.

Secretary Thomas said in cases like this, the most important thing is to be an educated voter.

“I cannot stress enough that the best anecdote for election impropriety and misinformation is an informed electorate,” said Thomas.

Bridgeport’s mayor released a statement today regarding these accusations.

“I want to state unequivocally that I do not condone, in any way, actions taken by anyone including any campaign, city, or elected official, which undermines the integrity of either the electoral process or city property. The Bridgeport Police Department is actively investigating all these matters, and my administration will continue to update the public as we are able to obtain more information.”

SEEC had a meeting on Wednesday morning but did not confirm or deny complaints about the allegations in Bridgeport.

