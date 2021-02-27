600 doses of Moderna vaccines at Charter Oak Health Center under analysis after freezer door lock fails

The CT DPH says no doses of the vaccines in question were administered to patients. Moderna is analyzing if the doses are spoiled or viable.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Moderna is conducting an analysis of the 600 doses that may have comprised due to rising above the recommended temperature at the Charter Oak Health Center.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (CT DPH) says on February 20, they were told by Charter Oak Health officials that the safety door lock failed on the freezer of 600 vaccine doses.

There is a device on the freezer which will sound an alarm if the temperature in the freezer rises above the recommended level for vaccine storage.

The device went off overnight and was not heard said a CT DPH spokesperson.

The CT DPH says no doses of the vaccines in question were administered to patients. Moderna is analyzing if the doses are spoiled or viable.

"There are no questions or concerns about the safety of any vaccine administered by Charter Oak Health Center nor any other vaccine provider in the State of Connecticut. We await further information from Moderna about whether the doses are still effective or if they are no longer viable and must be discarded," said a spokesperson for CT DPH.