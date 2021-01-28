65-year-old woman turns herself in after vandalizing Fairfield school, store with anti-Biden graffiti

Emily Winters, of Fairfield was charged with Criminal Mischief and released with a promise to appear in court on Feb. 12.

FAIRFIELD, Conn — Earlier this month, a school and store were found graffitied with anti-Joe Biden rhetoric.

Police said the woman responsible, 65-year-old Emily Winters, of Fairfield, turned herself in Wednesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to a release, Winters was identified as as potential suspect after police received several tips from local residents.

She confessed to defacing the exterior walls of TJ Maxx, the foundation of the Tunxis Hill Corner Plaza and the driveway of McKinley School.

Winters had spray-painted the phrase "United States of China" on a sidewalk at McKinley Elementary School. The same phrase was also found by officers spray-painted on a snowbank in the back of the school's parking lot.

Before Police arrived, Fairfield Public Schools Security and Facilities workers had removed more words spray-painted on the sidewalk that read, "Biden for socialism."

Republican State Senator Tony Hwang said the graffiti was right at the entrance to the school, where families could see it. He said the fact that it was at this particular elementary school was especially upsetting to him.

"At McKinley School which is well renowned in the region for its incredible diversity. Over 40 languages spoken, religion, ethnicity, culture, it is a tremendous melting pot of a community," he said.

The Board of Education and Fairfield Public Schools released a joint statement that reads in part:

"As we process the events unfolding across our country, we know that many in our community are dealing with feeling anger, hurt, and fear. However, there is no place for divisiveness or disruptive language in Fairfield Public Schools."

Winters was charged with Criminal Mischief and released with a promise to appear in court on Feb. 12.