911 calls released from moment car was stolen with baby inside in Manchester

Surveillance video captured the suspect walking up to the car, getting in and driving off in a matter of seconds. Anyone with infor is asked to call Manchester PD.

MANCHESTER, Conn. —

Police released the 911 calls made when a mother realized her car was stolen from the St. Bridget School parking lot Monday afternoon with her one-year-old son in the car.

"My baby was in the car. I opened the car to pick up my son. It was raining, he was sick and sleeping so I just left," the mother said on the call.

Surveillance video also captured the moment the car was stolen. A suspect was seen walking up to the car, getting in and driving off all in a matter of seconds.

The car was stolen in broad daylight off of Main Street in Manchester.

"For someone to steal a car with a child in it, that's really brazen," Gary Robbins, of Mystic told FOX61.

"I have 15 grandkids, it could've been one of my grandkids," Jasmine Gonsales of Manchester said. "Why people are so cruel in this time? You know we need to pull together and respect other people's property."

Police said the child was not hurt and was found a short time later on Summit Street, about a mile from where the car was taken.

The car was found on Union Street with no one inside.

People in town said the incident has served as a reminder to always stay aware.

"Even in a place like Manchester that you think is safe, you've got to watch your back I guess," Alan Pardi said.

Police continue to work to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester PD.

