x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Aaron Feuerstein, famously generous mill owner, dies at 95

Feuerstein continued to pay his workers for months after a devastating fire destroyed the mill that made Polartec fleece
Credit: AP
FILE - Aaron Feuerstein, left, president and owner of Malden Mills Industries Inc., in Methuen, Mass., shakes hands with workers on Jan. 11, 1996, in Lawrence, Mass. Feuerstein assured an extension of worker's wage and benefit packages after his employees were left jobless by a December 1995 fire that destroyed many buildings at his mill. Feuerstein died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Aaron Feuerstein has died at age 95 after a life in which he gained fame for continuing to pay workers at his Massachusetts textile mill even after a fire shuttered operations. 

Feuerstein died Thursday night of complications from a fall days before at his home in Brookline. He used to own Malden Mills. 

RELATED: Clean-up continues after massive fire engulfed old mill building in Enfield

The textile factory in Lawrence was known for its Polartec synthetic fleece fabric. The complex burned in December 1995. But Feuerstein continued to pay his workers for months after the blaze.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

He also committed to rebuilding the factory. His grandfather had opened it in 1906.

RELATED: Firefighters tackle two mill fires in East Killingly and South Windham

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Breaking Barriers: Bridgeport, New Haven women police chiefs talk about their jobs