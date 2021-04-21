Groups keep activism going in Connecticut following Derek Chauvin verdict

Protesters rallied at Elizabeth Park, marched through West Hartford and ended with a demonstration and chants at Bishop’s Corner.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Several groups and supporters marched through West Hartford Wednesday afternoon, a day after the Derek Chauvin verdict.

Black Lives Matter 860, along with several other groups rallied at Elizabeth Park, marched through West Hartford and ended with a demonstration and chants at Bishop’s Corner.

They say the goal was to get residents in the suburbs more involved because the national story was also local and people can make changes in neighborhoods close to home.

“I think it’s important for people to know, that just because we got a victory, that it doesn’t mean we won,” BLM 860 member Erin Melocowsky said.

Melocowsky joined about 20 people in the rally.

“There is still a lot of work left to do and a lot of people who still need justice especially in this state,” Melocowsky added.

The march was peaceful, only blocking traffic at times.

“We have not heard the voices of suburbia concerning George Floyd,” Self-defense Brigade founder Hartford Cornell Lewis said. “Therefore, we want to go into their area and ask them to talk about what has happened.”

Attorney John Williams, well known as a champion for civil rights in Connecticut, stressed to FOX61 a need for more work to be accomplished in the state.

“Is it really the case that only if we have a killing that is viewed live by millions, that leads to unprecedented demonstrations in the streets of our many major cities, only then that we can realistically hope to see justice?,” Attorney Williams said. “Obviously we still have a very long way to go. All we need to do is take a look right here in Connecticut.”

Ivelisse Correa with Black Lives Matter 860 said they want people in the suburbs to participate.

“Call their elected officials and bring about some unity,” BLM Executive Assistant Ivelisse Correa said.

Correa said they also want officers to be held accountable in Connecticut for several cases.

The group chanted “justice for Zoe Dowdell”, “justice for Jayson Negron”, and “justice for Shamar Ogman” as they marched.

Another rally is planned for the upcoming weekend.

