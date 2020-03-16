Attorney for Troconis wants to bar nude photos from evidence

Says local and State Police engaged in misconduct in case

HARTFORD, Conn. — The defense lawyer for Michelle Troconis, accused in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, claims she was strip searched and photographed naked during her DNA collection on May 31 prior to her arrest.

Attorney Jon Schoenhorn is submitted a motion that her DNA and other evidence was collected “unlawfully” and wants that suppressed in court.

“The search warrant did not set forth any facts to establish probable cause to collect DNA, take fingerprints, or require a strip search of the defendant. The intrusive, extreme and assaultive conduct was not justified by any information contained in the warrant affidavit.”

Schoenhorn also wants to suppress the use of “illegally seized property” from 4 Jefferson Crossing, the home Troconis lived in with Fotis Dulos, and wants that property returned.

The defense also wants to suppress data “unlawfully seized” from her cell phone company.

The filing also includes surveillance photos from cameras in Hartford that appear to show Fotis Dulos dropping items into trashcans on Albany Avenue in Hartford, shortly after the disappearance of Jennifer.

Fotis Dulos was charged in early January with the murder of his wife Jennifer. Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn't been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and Troconis, his girlfriend at the time, were charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and has been out on $6 million bond.