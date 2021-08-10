August 10 is National Connecticut Day

HARTFORD, Conn. — It seems, in recent years, that there is a National Day for just about everything.
Well, here's another one. August 10 is reserved for the many people of the Constitution State. That's right — today is National Connecticut Day!
Gov. Ned Lamont took to social media celebrating the day and said he loves everything about the state, from its rich history to its embarrassment of culinary riches.
In the video, Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz answer several questions, sharing some of their favorite things about Connecticut and its history.
Connecticut became a state on January 9, 1788.
It was the fifth state to join the United States of America.
What are some of your favorite places around the state? Or many things about the state? Send us an email at share61@fox61.com and let us know!
Happy National Connecticut Day!
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.