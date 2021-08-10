August 10 is National Connecticut Day

Connecticut became a state on January 9, 1788, and was the fifth state to join the United States of America.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It seems, in recent years, that there is a National Day for just about everything.

Well, here's another one. August 10 is reserved for the many people of the Constitution State. That's right — today is National Connecticut Day!

Gov. Ned Lamont took to social media celebrating the day and said he loves everything about the state, from its rich history to its embarrassment of culinary riches.

In the video, Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz answer several questions, sharing some of their favorite things about Connecticut and its history.

Folks, today is a BIG day.



It’s National Connecticut Day! @LGSusanB and I ♥️ the Constitution State and everything about it, from our rich history as the 5th state to our embarrassment of culinary riches.



But we definitely have favorites (Check them out⬇️)



What are yours? pic.twitter.com/m5JmNsS5Hh — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 10, 2021

Connecticut became a state on January 9, 1788.

It was the fifth state to join the United States of America.

What are some of your favorite places around the state? Or many things about the state? Send us an email at share61@fox61.com and let us know!

Happy National Connecticut Day!

