Avon police ask for help in catching suspects in attempted break-ins

Officials said the incidents occurred overnight and residents contacted the police after receiving a camera alert from their home security system.

AVON, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired July 7*

Police in Avon are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a series of attempted break ins.

A number of residents reported two suspects, who were approaching homes and cars over the holiday weekend, according to police.

The Detective Division is working with homeowners, who provided them with photos and video footage in efforts to identify the suspects.

Police said the suspects were thwarted by locked doors no burglary occurred.

If you recognize any of the individuals pictured here, please contact the Avon Police Department.

