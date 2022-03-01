Baby found dead in Enfield motel: police

Officials are investigating the circumstances of the death.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield police are investigating after a baby was found dead at a motel Tuesday morning.

Police, emergency medical first responders and fire crews responded to Motel 6 on 11 Hazard Ave. at around 11 a.m. Tuesday for what was at first described as a medical call for a report of a fall.

After investigation on the scene, responders located a dead, apparently pre-term baby, according to police.

Officials are investigating the circumstances of the death.

Connecticut State Police is assisting the Enfield Police Department in this investigation. Additional information was not immediately available.

**Press Release** At 10:58 a.m. this morning Enfield Police Department, EMS, and Fire Department resources responded to... Posted by Enfield Police Department on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

This is a developing story.

