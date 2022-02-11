Beluga Whale at Mystic Aquarium dies

The whale was given round the clock treatment with the full capacity of medical help.

STONINGTON, Conn — A beluga whale has died at the Mystic Aquarium after receiving extensive medical attention, the Aquarium announced Friday.

The female whale was receiving around-the-clock medical attention for the last few months with multiple life-saving efforts, but nothing more could be done, according to zoological officials.

The cause of her death is still unknown. The whale will undergo a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

“Our team provided a continuum of world-class care to this whale for many months," said Chief Zoological Officer, Allison Tuttle. "When an animal passes in the wild, it is the circle of life. When it happens at an Aquarium, with an animal you have grown to know, care for 24/7 and adore, it is devastating.”

The female whale was brought to the aquarium in May 2021 from Canada along with four other whales under a research permit.

The Animal Welfare Institute expressed disappointment in hearing about the whale's death, calling for a government investigation, as they said this is the second death of an imported beluga at Mystic Aquarium in less than a year.

"These whales deserve better — we demand a full government investigation into this situation. What was meant to be an uneventful import for research has become a disaster,” said Dr. Naomi Rose, AWI’s marine mammal scientist.

The aquarium still has six other beluga whales in their care units, with one of them being in intensive care.

