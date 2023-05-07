Body found near Trumbull hiking trail: Police

Police said the body was discovered in a wooded area that borders the Pequonnock River Valley walking trail.

TRUMBULL, Conn. — Trumbull police are investigating after a body was found near a wooded area that borders the Pequonnock River Valley walking trail in Trumbull.

A hiker was traveling through this densely wooded area, a short distance from Church Hill Road, when he came upon a partially decomposed body and some personal property nearby, according to police.

Police said the walking trail is not easily accessible to the public walking trial and is far from local residences.

The identity is not yet known.

There were no obvious signs of foul play and are classifying it as an untimely death, according to police.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.