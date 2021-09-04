Body found in Danbury retention pond, police investigating

At this time, the man has not been identified other than police describing him as an adult, white male.

DANBURY, Conn. — A man's body was found dead in a retention pond Thursday evening in Danbury, authorities said Friday.

Police said they had received a call around 7 p.m. reporting a possible body submerged in a retention pond on Mill Plain Road.

Investigators and the Danbury Police Department Dive Team along with the fire department removed the body from the pond.

At this time, the man has not been identified other than police describing him as an adult, white male.

Police said the state medical examiner will investigate the cause of death but a preliminary investigation did not show any signs of trauma.

The incident is currently under investigation.

