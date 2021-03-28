Body pulled from pond at state park in Litchfield

The call at Mount Tom State Park came in around 3 p.m. Sunday.

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — State Police are investigating after a body was found floating in Mount Tom Park in Litchfield on Sunday.

According to police, troopers from Troop L-Litchfield responded to Mount Tom State Park about 3 p.m. for a report of a body floating in the water. The victim was transported to an area hospital and has been pronounced deceased.

State Police said "This investigation is in the very beginning stages and is still active, fluid, and ongoing."