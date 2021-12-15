Push for boosters continues as COVID-19 testing in high demand ahead of holidays

Gov. Lamont said the state is preparing to roll out a scannable digital vaccine passport soon.

VERNON, Conn. — When it comes to COVID-19 in Connecticut, the numbers are trending in the wrong direction. The positivity rate and hospitalizations are on the rise, and medical experts say they will continue to climb for several more weeks.

The good news is the number of people getting their booster shot has more than doubled over the last couple of weeks. So far in Connecticut, 33.6% of fully vaccinated residents have gotten a booster shot.

“I know that it’s highly contagious and I need to protect other people as well as myself,” said Barbara Metcalf, who got her booster shot Wednesday.

The COVID-19 positivity rate on Wednesday was 7.15%.

“Rates are going up,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Only seven communities in Connecticut are not in the red zone of COVID-19 spread.

“I’m 62 years old. I figured it’s the smart thing to do and I take care of my grandkids so I just don’t want to pass anything along,” remarked Robin Lockwood of Vernon who also got her booster shot Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 300 more people got their booster shots in Vernon, including the town administrator, who explained why these local access clinics are so important.

“People are telling us they are having a difficult time getting into an appointment with their local pharmacy or healthcare provider and some of the time frames we are hearing is upwards of three, four, or five weeks out mid-January to get in,” explained Michael Purcaro.

You have until 6PM to get to Vernon’s booster shot clinic at 375 Hartford Turnpike. Very well run. Walk ins welcome. Pfizer and Moderna. Boosters only - no first doses. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/iQTKRIOGKg — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) December 15, 2021

The retail pharmacy chokepoint is well known but may get easier soon. Lamont came out with a big announcement from CVS on Wednesday: “They are going to be opening up walk-in no appointment needed clinics all across the state.”

Access to the vaccine isn’t the only problem. The at-home test kits are in short supply too as their popularity spikes ahead of holiday family gatherings. CVS told FOX61 the supply is adequate.

“As we get into the flu season and seasonal colds, people are testing to ensure that they don’t have COVID,” explained Tom Moriarty, the Chief Policy Officer of CVS Pharmacy. “Demand is strong but we are able to meet the demand.”

Only 7 communities left in CT that are not in the ‘red zone’ of COVID community spread. Today, the positivity rate was 7+% while hospitalizations were +35. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/KeSnVPJfd1 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) December 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the governor told FOX61 the state is about a week away from launching vaccine passports that would generate a scannable QR code on your cell phone’s digital wallet. It’s optional for you and for businesses. It’s an extra tool for those private businesses who want to require vaccination.

“I think it’s something that given the nature of omicron, given the nature of infections, makes people know that they can go about their daily lives safely this holiday season,” said Lamont.

He also reiterated he has no plans for any mandates. He also said they are working to expand access to COVID testing in the state and haven’t ruled out the possibility of providing at-home test kits to communities like some other states are doing.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.