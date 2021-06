A large police presence was seen in the area of Main Street and Catherine Street last night. A silver car with a smashed front end was also seen at the scene.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — An investigation is underway in Bridgeport after an 'incident' involving an officer.

The FBI was present at the scene as well as an ambulance.

At this time it's unknown if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story.