Bristol issues mandatory water restrictions as drought continues

The city is implementing odd/even watering days, effective immediately as the state continues to see rainless days

BRISTOL, Conn. — As the drought continues, the City of Bristol is issuing mandatory water restrictions, effective immediately.

The Mayor’s Office and the Bristol Water and Sewer Department have said that the reservoirs have declined to below 60% capacity from the lack of rain this year.

Due to this, the water department has issued mandatory odd/even water restrictions effective immediately.

Officials said the odd/even watering allows for properties with an even street number to water on even days of the month and the same for properties with odd street numbers to water on odd days of the month. The odd/even watering system also applies to washing cars, watering flowers, and any other non-essential outside uses.

“We issued Voluntary Restrictions in August, hoping that we would see some rainfall in early September, but unfortunately we have not received enough rain to avoid having to issue the Mandatory Restrictions,” stated Robert Longo, Superintendent.

Under the Bristol Water and Sewer Department’s rules and regulations, officials said they can discontinue service if the department deems that a customer is jeopardizing the safety and integrity of the water supply.

Anyone with questions on the restrictions or the City’s water supply can contact the Bristol Water and Sewer Department at 860-582-7431.