Businesses in Hartford County worry about being one of the "substantially transmissible" COVID areas

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — With COVID in six of Connecticut's eight counties now considered as "substantially transmissible," businesses are worried about restrictions that could again impact their livelihoods.

"We hope that people will understand they have to be vaccinated," said Teri Osborne, manager of Ten Thousand Villages.

The mask sign is one that is seen on many business entrances to remind customers to wear a mask if they are unvaccinated and those who are vaccinated have the choice to not wear it.

Osborne wondered if masks would become mandatory again.

"Well you know, you have to do what you have to do to keep everybody safe and so we have noticed more customers even though we recently stopped requiring masks have started wearing them again," added Osborne.

Shoppers told FOX61 masks may be the only fix that can lower the positivity rate.

"It’ll be a little bit of a hardship at first, but I think I wouldn’t mind too much if I’m saving a life," said Christina Babur of Avon.

"If we have to re-mask, we’ll re-mask. If we have to make sure our guests are masked up when they come in, we’ll do that as well," said Robert Cook, owner of Max's Oyster Bar.

Safety guidelines are still being followed at Max's Oyster Bar by keeping the plexiglass and conducting daily temperature checks with their employees.

Cook said more than 80 percent of his staff is fully vaccinated, but then there are those who are not.

"There is a fear we will lose some of our staff and everybody has to ask the cold question of well, should it be their choice, or should it be the company’s choice?" added Cook.

Governor Lamont has not reissued a mask mandate for businesses but said he will announce new guidance in the coming days.

