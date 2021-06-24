New York man killed in North Haven motorcycle crash

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A man from Carmel, New York is dead following a motorcycle crash just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.
State police said 33-year-old Gabriel Ramos was traveling on Interstate 91 on the northbound side when he crashed one mile south of exit 9.
According to police, Ramos crashed into the guardrail in the right shoulder and Ramos was thrown from the motorcycle.
Ramos was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call 203-393-4200.
RELATED: Collapsed pedestrian bridge given ‘poor condition’ rating at most recent inspection, officials say
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.