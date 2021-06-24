New York man killed in North Haven motorcycle crash

Police said the man struck a guardrail on I-91 north and later died at the hospital.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A man from Carmel, New York is dead following a motorcycle crash just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

State police said 33-year-old Gabriel Ramos was traveling on Interstate 91 on the northbound side when he crashed one mile south of exit 9.

According to police, Ramos crashed into the guardrail in the right shoulder and Ramos was thrown from the motorcycle.

Ramos was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call 203-393-4200.





