Someone in Sharon tried to drown a cat that was in a backpack; Reward offered for information

Fortunately the cat is in good hands now

SHARON, Conn. — Animal rights advocates are offering a reward for information as to who may have tried to drown a cat by sealing it in a backpack and tossing it in a pond.

In a posting on the Sharon Connecticut Animal Control Facebook page, Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates are offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who attempted to drown a black cat by placing it in a back pack and throwing it into Mudge Pond Saturday.

The cat was rescued is safe. Posters said the cat was zipped inside a backpack, secured with a black rubber bungee. Her rescuers were able to pull the bag out of the water 20 yards from shore.

Connecticut State Police are also investigating according to the post. They advise anyone with information to contact Trooper Sorrell at Troop B if you have more information.

Poster also said the cat is not currently up for adoption. They will need to contact the owners, and if it's not possible to return the cat, the rescuers plan on adopting her.