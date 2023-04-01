Chowder Pot of Hartford announces closing date after nearly 30 years of business

The popular eatery to close its doors on March 25, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in January 2023.

The Chowder Pot of Hartford will be serving the last of its guests after almost 30 years in business on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The owners of the seafood eatery, located at 165 Brainard Road, announced the closing date on Facebook following the announcement of its permanent closure in early January.

"It has been bittersweet since announcing our closing. The number of guests that have come in to eat and all of the positive comments in person and on social media have not gone unnoticed and are extremely appreciated by all of us here at the Chowder Pot," the post said. "While we had a good run at this location, it is time to say goodbye and look to do something different."

In a post on Facebook, the owners said the restaurant’s building first opened in 1965 for the old Valle’s Steak House before it switched to the Hilltop Steakhouse. In 1994, the U.S.S. Chowder Pot IV opened.

The restaurant's Facebook page features photos of people sharing how they are going to miss the popular eatery.

"Anniversary dinner at one of our favorite spots!! This will be our last anniversary celebration here since they are closing in the coming weeks," one person wrote.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.