Chowder Pot of Hartford to close its doors after nearly 30 years

HARTFORD, Conn. — An iconic restaurant in Hartford will close its doors this year after nearly 30 years in the business.

The owners of Chowder Pot of Hartford, located at 165 Brainard Road, announced Tuesday that the restaurant will close later this year. A closing date was not announced.

In a post on Facebook, the owners said the restaurant’s building first opened in 1965 for the old Valle’s Steak House before it switched to the Hilltop Steakhouse. In 1994, the U.S.S. Chowder Pot IV opened.

“After almost 60 years and millions of customers the location is showing it’s age,” the post said. “Due to the age, size and constant amount of work needed to maintain this big old building combined with a new business wanting to make this property their home we have decided the right decision is to sell at this time. Where we go next we have not yet decided.”

The owners said they will continue to sell their soups at area supermarkets as they continue to weigh their options and decide “where and in what form the Chowder Pot will pop up as next.”

“The entire staff of the Chowder Pot of Hartford wishes to thank all of the people that have come thru it’s doors over the years and gave us the opportunity to serve them lobsters, prime rib and the classic New England seafood which has made us so successful for so long here in Connecticut,” the post said.

Fans of the restaurant quickly reacted to the news on the Facebook post, with more than 340 comments and more than 1,000 shares.

“Sad news. We have celebrated many birthdays and anniversaries. Always good food and a great staff. Good luck,” one person wrote.

“I have been coming here since I was a kid,” another person wrote. “My husband and I toasted both our new home and engagement here. We were in for lunch a couple weeks ago and remarked how the food and the service are still so good. Will look forward to coming in one last time to the old location and wish you the best of luck in whatever the future holds for you.”

