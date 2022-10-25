x
Connecticut Haunts: The Curioporium in Hartford

Need an extra kick of all things spooky and mysterious before Halloween? We explore the best of Connecticut's haunts!

CONNECTICUT, USA — FOX61 is taking a look at all things spooky and scary in Connecticut for the final week before Halloween! 

Where's your favorite Connecticut Haunt? 

Hartford's Curioporium

The Curioporium is an immersive experience that includes six themed rooms full of unique spooky items, complete with storytelling from on-site staff. 

Each room is filled with unique antiques that help tell the story of the Havisham family and delve deeper into the merger between the living and the spirit world. 

As guests make their way through each immersive room, they’re free to check out the decorative items that are also for sale. 

The Curioporium also hosts events and private gatherings, click here for more information.

---

