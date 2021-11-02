x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

No blanket waiver for unemployment overpayments says CT Department of Labor

Connecticut law does allow people with certain extenuating circumstances to seek an individual waiver from the state in non-fraud cases.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Editor's note: Video above originally aired September 23.

Connecticut's interim Department of Labor commissioner says her agency is barred by state and federal law from granting a blanket waiver to thousands of workers now being billed for overpayment of their unemployment compensation benefits during the pandemic.

Danté Bartolomeo told members of the General Assembly’s Appropriations and Labor Committees on Monday that her agency is required by the U.S. Department of Labor to review all overpayments on a case-by-case basis and recover the overpayments. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Connecticut law does allow people with certain extenuating circumstances to seek an individual waiver from the state in non-fraud cases. Some lawmakers want overpayments automatically waived.

In September, Democratic state lawmakers demanded a solution for those who are being asked to return all or part of the unemployment benefits they've received over the pandemic. 

RELATED: Online petition calls for 'due process' amid Middletown schools harassment, retaliation allegations

RELATED: Yes, the US is the only ‘industrialized country’ to not guarantee paid family leave

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 


HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

In Other News

Berlin trick-or-treater heard apologizing on doorbell camera after taking 2 candy bars