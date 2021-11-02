No blanket waiver for unemployment overpayments says CT Department of Labor

Connecticut law does allow people with certain extenuating circumstances to seek an individual waiver from the state in non-fraud cases.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Editor's note: Video above originally aired September 23.

Connecticut's interim Department of Labor commissioner says her agency is barred by state and federal law from granting a blanket waiver to thousands of workers now being billed for overpayment of their unemployment compensation benefits during the pandemic.

Danté Bartolomeo told members of the General Assembly’s Appropriations and Labor Committees on Monday that her agency is required by the U.S. Department of Labor to review all overpayments on a case-by-case basis and recover the overpayments.

Connecticut law does allow people with certain extenuating circumstances to seek an individual waiver from the state in non-fraud cases. Some lawmakers want overpayments automatically waived.

In September, Democratic state lawmakers demanded a solution for those who are being asked to return all or part of the unemployment benefits they've received over the pandemic.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.