Fallen Hartford officer mourned by local police departments

The police officer, who was identified as 8-year veteran Officer Bobby Garten, was in a cruiser-involved crash with another officer.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police departments from across Connecticut offered their condolences to the city of Hartford after one of its officers died after a crash early Thursday morning.

The police officer, who was identified as 8-year veteran Officer Bobby Garten, was in a cruiser-involved crash with another officer. Officials confirmed the death just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

The second officer, identified as Officer Brian Kearney, remains hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in stable condition. Details of what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Hours after the news of the death was confirmed, police departments from across the state took to social media to honor their fallen officer and offer their condolences.

West Hartford

“The West Hartford Police Department sends our sincerest condolences to the Hartford Police Department and the family of the Hartford Officer who was killed in the line of duty last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this tragic time.

We also wish a full and speedy recovery to the second officer who was injured in the incident.”

Hartford Fire Department

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our Brothers and Sisters in Blue at the Hartford Police Department and the family of the officer who died in the line of duty yesterday evening May he RIP!!! Wishing the second officer who was injured a prompt and speedy recovery!"

New Britain

“The New Britain Police Department sends its deepest condolences to the Hartford Police Department and the family of the Hartford Officer who’s (sic) life was lost in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this tragic time.

We also wish a full and speedy recovery to the second officer who was injured in the incident.”

Vernon

“The Vernon Police Department offers its condolences to the men and women of the Hartford Police Department as they deal with the loss of one of their officers.”

Middletown

"The Middletown Police Department send our thoughts and prayers to the men and women of the @hartfordctpolice as they navigate the tragic loss of one of their officers. #heroesneverdie #bluelinefamily"

Danbury

"The Danbury PD expresses its sincerest condolences to the Hartford PD and the family of the HPD Officer who was killed in a crash in the line of duty last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Also, we wish a full and speedy recovery to the second officer who was seriously injured in the crash."

South Windsor

"The South Windsor Police Department would like to offer its deepest condolences to the men and women of the Hartford Police Department, who are dealing with the loss of one of their officers after an on-duty motor vehicle collision last night."

Brookfield

"The Brookfield Police Department asks that everyone keep the members of the Hartford Police Department in their thoughts today as they work through the tragic loss of one of their own."

Cromwell

"The Cromwell Police Department is sending prayers to our brothers and sisters in blue at the @hartfordctpolice as they navigate the tragic loss of one of their officers. #BlessedAreThePeacemakers #bluelinefamily"

East Windsor

"The East Windsor Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the Hartford Police Department, who are grieving the loss of one of their officers due to a line of duty death."

Newtown

"We offer our sincere condolences this morning to our fellow officers at the Hartford Police Department, who experienced the tragic loss of one of their own late last night. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured officer and to the City of Hartford."

Enfield

"The Enfield Police Department would like to offer its deepest condolences to the men and women of the Hartford Police CT who are dealing with the loss of one of their officers after line of duty death last night resulting from a motor vehicle crash."

Southbury

"The Southbury Police Department sends our condolences to the Hartford Police Department and the family of the Hartford Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this very tragic time.

The Southbury Police Department also prays for a full and speedy recovery to the second officer who was injured in the incident."

Norwalk

"The members of the NPD send our deepest condolences and prayers to the members of the @hartfordctpolice and the family of the Hartford Police Officer who’s life was lost in the line of duty."

We also send our prayers to the officer that was injured during the incident.

This is not a conclusive list. We will be adding more as they come in.

