Connecticut prepares for busy July 4th holiday weekend

Officials are expecting lots of cars on the roads, and large crowds at state parks and attractions amid social distancing rules.

EAST LYME, Conn. — The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how some of us are celebrating the Fourth of July.

Many people are heading to Connecticut state parks and beaches instead of traveling out of state.

But, with the large crowds expected on the roads and at state attractions amid social distancing rules, officials are preparing for a busy holiday weekend.

Rocky Neck State Park was already seeing a steady stream of cars heading in Friday morning.

State Police released Friday morning the following traffic statistics for the Fourth of July weekend as of July 3:

2,290 calls for service, with 77 motorist assists

105 accidents (none serious in nature)

14 arrests for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. (Two of them stemmed from motor vehicle collisions)

137 citations for speeding

5 citations for seatbelts

299 hazardous moving violations (to include: unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, etc).

Officials say those stats are from the time period starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 to 7 a.m. Friday, July 3.

Over the July 4th weekend in 2019, troopers say they responded to 7,184 calls, issued 652 speeding tickets and 75 for seatbelt citations. A total of 1,859 violations for unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, etc were reported.