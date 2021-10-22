x
Connecticut pharmacists to hold statewide Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Pharmacists will be available to answer questions about drugs from patients and to support police and healthcare services in take-back efforts.
Retiree Donna Weiner shows some of the daily prescription medications that she needs and pays over $6,000 a year through a Medicare prescription drug plan at her home, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Longwood, Fla.

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut residents will have the opportunity to clear out their medicine cabinets to dispose of their unwanted prescription drugs during a statewide Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The event is part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which allows people to dispose of all unused, unwanted and expired medications and vape devices in a safe way.

There will be several collection sites across the country where residents can drop off their prescription drugs.

Pharmacists will be available to answer questions about drugs from patients and to support police and healthcare services in take-back efforts.

The locations will be:

  • Bristol: Bristol Farmers Market at Centre Square.
  • Hebron: RHAM High School at 85 Wall St.
  • New Haven: Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center at 428 Columbus Ave.
  • Orange: High Plains Community Center at 525 Orange Rd.
  • Waterbury: Waterbury Police Department at 255 East Main St.

All locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Pharmacists play a key role in the prevention and treatment of drug overdoses and the misuse of prescription drugs,” said Nathan Tinker, CEO of the Connecticut Pharmacists Association. “As the most accessible medication experts, Connecticut pharmacists are proud to serve as an educational resource for the communities they serve on Take Back Day.”

