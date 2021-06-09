3 State beaches closed due to potential contamination

Gay City, Lake Waramaug and Pachaug are being retested today with results on Thursday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Beaches at three state parks are closed after water testing showed indications of problems.

Gay City State Park in Hebron, Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent, and Green Falls Pond in the Pachaug State Forest are being retested today with results on Thursday, DEEP officials said.

The swimming area at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed due to maintenance.

Samples are collected weekly by DEEP staff and are analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of water bodies.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.