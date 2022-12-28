2 transported to hospital after crash on I-691 Westbound: Police

The second car projected forward into the cable barrier located to the left of the roadway.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Two men were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a car crash that snarled traffic on Interstate 691 westbound in Meriden.

According to the police report, the driver of the first car, Miguel Sanchez-Mendez, 49, was traveling in the left lane less than a mile east of Exit 4 in Southington.

A second vehicle, driven by Cesar Augusto Rodriguez, 42, was stopped or traveling at a slow speed in the left lane and was partially disabled after sustaining tire failure from a crash beforehand, police said.

The first car rear-ended the second car. After the crash, the second car hit the cable barrier located to the left of the roadway. The first car spun out of control and stopped in the left lane facing east, according to the police report.

Sanchez-Mendez was taken to New Britain Hospital by Emergency Medical Services for minor injuries. The second driver, Rodriguez was taken to St. Mary's Hospital by American Medical Response after sustaining serious injuries.

Both of the cars were towed.

If anyone witnessed this collision or has information pertinent to this investigation please contact TrooperMcCue #792 at CSP Troop I. (203) 393-4200 or Daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

