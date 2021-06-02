CT State auditor, former State Senator Rob Kane dead at 53

Senator Kane was found inside his home Friday night by Police. According to Police, there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — State auditor and former Senator Rob Kane was found dead inside his home Friday night by Police. He was 53.

Police said they responded to Kane's home on Taft Circle to check on a party that was not answering the phone. Officers met Kane's family members at the house and found him dead inside.

According to Police, there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and the Office of the State Medical Examiner will continue its investigation.

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted Friday night saying he sad to hear the news.

“I was saddened tonight to learn of the sudden passing of state auditor and former state senator Rob Kane. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues," said Governor Lamont. "Rob took pride in his public service on behalf of his constituents, understanding he was their voice in Hartford. He then assumed the role of state auditor, working on behalf of all taxpayers. All public servants should be commended for their work on behalf of our residents, and Rob took his work seriously. He will be missed at the Capitol.”

Kane was a Republican and represented District 32. He ascended to his state congressional seat in 2008. He was nominated in 2017 as one of the two State Auditors.

In addition to Governor Lamont, other Connecticut politicians expressed their grief over Kane's death and their condolences to his family.

“I'm saddened to learn of the passing of former Senator and State Auditor Rob Kane. He was a conscientious public servant in his near decade-long tenure as a legislator who always advocated for what he believed to be in the interests of his constituents and the state. On behalf of the entire Senate Democratic Caucus, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his children and his entire extended family,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Martin.

"I am saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Rob Kane, State Auditor and former state Senator, who worked on behalf of Connecticut residents for more than a decade. My heart breaks for his family. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time," tweeted Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

“Our hearts are filled with grief. Rob Kane was a champion for the people of Connecticut. As a state senator, he served the people of the 32nd District with skill, style and compassion. Rob loved Connecticut, he loved public service, and he took great pride in helping people in need. He also loved his family and his children very much. We in the state senate were proud to call him our friend and colleague. We will miss his smile, his laugh, and his positive presence at the State Capitol. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rob’s family during this incredibly painful time,” said Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly.

Surprised and saddened to hear of the death of former State Senator Rob Kane. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts tonight. — Sen. Matt Lesser (@MattLesser) February 6, 2021