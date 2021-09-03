DEEP officials remind beachgoers to be safe at state parks ahead of Labor Day weekend

Only a handful of beaches will be staffed with lifeguards throughout the holiday weekend.

HARTFORD, Conn — The end of the summer swimming season is fast approaching and state officials are reminding residents that safety is paramount particularly as lifeguards are leaving their posts.

Traditionally, most lifeguards are college students back home over the summer and with the academic year gearing up, many of them are heading back to school.

Due to this end-of-the-season shortage, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is reminding residents to be mindful while enjoying the state’s park swimming areas.

"With the last summer days of swimming fast approaching, DEEP encourages everyone to enjoy the outdoors, and use sound judgment when swimming at Connecticut's state park beaches," Deputy Commissioner Mason Trumble said in a statement Friday. "With a reduced number of lifeguards on duty as the summer winds down, remember to stay within designated swimming areas, parents watch your children, and don't swim if you’ve been consuming alcohol."

For Labor Day weekend, DEEP plans to have lifeguards still on duty at Sherwood Island, Silver Sands and Hammonasset Beach State Parks. After Labor Day on Monday, there will be no lifeguards on duty at any of Connecticut’s state park swimming areas.

As of Friday morning, all state swimming areas are open, except Mashamoquet Brook State Park, which has been closed for the season due to maintenance work.

